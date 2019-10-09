Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

October 9, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Box office bonanza

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 9, 2019 | Print Edition

The box office revenue on the Chinese mainland has reached 52.25 billion yuan (US$7.4 billion) as of Monday, registering a year-on-year increase of 2.74 percent in the wake of a surge during the recent weeklong National Day holiday.

Revenue skyrocketed 86.4 percent from the previous record for the National Day film season to surpass 5 billion yuan from September 30 to Monday this year, the China Movie Data Information Network said yesterday.

Pocketing 33 billion yuan, domestic films contributed more than 60 percent of the total revenue this year, said the network.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿