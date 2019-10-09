The story appears on
Page A6
October 9, 2019
Free for subscribers
Box office bonanza
The box office revenue on the Chinese mainland has reached 52.25 billion yuan (US$7.4 billion) as of Monday, registering a year-on-year increase of 2.74 percent in the wake of a surge during the recent weeklong National Day holiday.
Revenue skyrocketed 86.4 percent from the previous record for the National Day film season to surpass 5 billion yuan from September 30 to Monday this year, the China Movie Data Information Network said yesterday.
Pocketing 33 billion yuan, domestic films contributed more than 60 percent of the total revenue this year, said the network.
