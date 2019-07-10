Advanced Search

July 10, 2019

Brain tumor database

Source: Xinhua

China’s leading neurosurgery hospital has published a database of 2,000 gene samples from Chinese patients with glioma, a type of brain tumor.

The Chinese Glioma Genome Atlas was established by researchers from the Beijing Tiantan Hospital under the Capital Medical University after 15 years of collecting samples. Jiang Tao, a senior neurosurgeon and founder of the database, said it is a web application not only for data storage but also an analysis tool that allows users to browse DNA mutation profiles, gene expression profiles and to do correlation and survival analysis.

