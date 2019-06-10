Brazil nuts to US over proposed Huawei 5G ban

The story appears on
June 10, 2019
CHINESE telecom company Huawei will not be banned from operating a fifth-generation (5G) mobile telecoms network in Brazil, Vice President Hamilton Mourao has said.
Mourao said the idea of banning Huawei is not being considered by his administration.
“No, not here, not in our government,” he said. “We are a country in need of being more digitally integrated. You leave Brasilia, get 50 kilometers away and already there is no cell phone signal.”
Mourao confirmed that President Jair Bolsonaro was asked by US President Donald Trump to reject Huawei technology.
