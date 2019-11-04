Break Guinness record

Home » Nation

The synchronized singing of the Chinese song “Me and My Motherland” broke a world record by creating the largest online audio collection of singing in one voice, according to the official Weibo account of the Guinness World Records. Led by singers Liao Changyong and Zhang Yixing, the online mass singing of the patriotic song was launched on September 12 via a mobile app called “Quan Min K Ge.” Using high-tech tools including speech synthesis and cloud computing, the chorus-like project celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.