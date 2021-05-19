The story appears on
May 19, 2021
Breakthrough for seawater batteries
Chinese researchers from Tianjin University have designed a high-performance catalyst for seawater batteries operating in deep-sea and lean-oxygen environments.
A constant energy supply with a self-powered energy conversion device is crucial for the exploration of extreme deep-sea environments.
Dissolved-oxygen seawater batteries, which generate electricity by reducing dissolved oxygen, are promising, although their performance is limited by the ultra-low oxygen in deep-sea environments.
The researchers reported a microwave-assisted heating method and achieved the ultrafast synthesis of a high-activity catalyst with a strong oxygenophilic interface.
They tested the high-efficiency oxygen reduction and catalysis mechanism in a lean-oxygen environment, and established the catalyst can work stably in ultra-low oxygen conditions. The research was published in the journal Advanced Energy Materials. The results suggested oxygenophilic catalysts have a critical role in the operation of seawater batteries in lean-oxygen conditions.
