Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

December 14, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Breakthrough in fight on cholesterol

Source: Xinhua | 00:26 UTC+8 December 14, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese researchers have discovered a new compound that can help lower cholesterol levels in the blood.

Long-term high levels of cholesterol in the blood can cause atherosclerosis, which may lead to cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

Statins are the main clinical cholesterol-lowering drugs and are widely used in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. However, statins increase side effects after treatment.

After a series of compound design and activity analysis, researchers from Wuhan University discovered a new compound that can lower cholesterol. Cmpd 81 reduced cholesterol levels as well as the formation of atherosclerotic plaques in mice with ercholesterolemia and atherosclerosis. When this compound is combined with statins, it can further lower cholesterol levels.

The research has broad application prospects in treating cardiovascular diseases.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿