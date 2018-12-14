The story appears on
December 14, 2018
Breakthrough in fight on cholesterol
Chinese researchers have discovered a new compound that can help lower cholesterol levels in the blood.
Long-term high levels of cholesterol in the blood can cause atherosclerosis, which may lead to cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.
Statins are the main clinical cholesterol-lowering drugs and are widely used in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. However, statins increase side effects after treatment.
After a series of compound design and activity analysis, researchers from Wuhan University discovered a new compound that can lower cholesterol. Cmpd 81 reduced cholesterol levels as well as the formation of atherosclerotic plaques in mice with ercholesterolemia and atherosclerosis. When this compound is combined with statins, it can further lower cholesterol levels.
The research has broad application prospects in treating cardiovascular diseases.
