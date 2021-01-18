The story appears on
January 18, 2021
Breath in, the air is a lot cleaner
Forty-one major cities in China’s Yangtze River Delta have experienced a significant improvement in air quality, with a 31.4-percent decline in the average concentration of PM2.5 during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), a Shanghai environment official said on Friday.
The cities’ average density of PM2.5 was 35 micrograms per cubic meter in 2020.
That meets the country’s second-level air quality standard, said Bai Guoqiang, chief engineer of the Shanghai municipal bureau of ecology and environment.
Shanghai’s average concentration of PM2.5 was 32 micrograms per cubic meter in 2020.
That was 36 percent lower than the reading in 2015 and down from 35 micrograms per cubic meter in 2019.
The PM2.5 reading is a gauge monitoring airborne particles of 2.5 microns or less in diameter, which can penetrate deep into people’s lungs.
