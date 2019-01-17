Advanced Search

Bribe fugitive returns

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 17, 2019 | Print Edition

Wang Junwen, a fugitive suspected of taking bribes who fled overseas in 2003, has returned to China and handed himself in to authorities. Wang, 67, was a former senior Party official in the Hainan provincial economic cooperation department and former head of a state-owned enterprise in the province, said the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission. He is the sixth fugitive to return after an office in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery released evidence related to 50 people.

