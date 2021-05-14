Bribery case begins

Home » Nation

Wang Yong, former vice chairman of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, faced bribe charges yesterday at the Intermediate People’s Court of Guilin, in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Prosecutors say he sought gains for others in approvals, contracting and job promotion between 2000 and 2020, accepting cash and gifts worth 90.47 million yuan (US$14 million).