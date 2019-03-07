Bridging mighty gap

Home » Nation

A SUSPENSION bridge with a main span of 1,386 meters is set to traverse the Jinshajiang River in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The Jin’an Jinshajiang Bridge is part of a highway being built to connect Huaping County with Lijiang. Two ropes have been hoisted by boats to connect two towers on both sides of the river bank. After connecting the two towers, builders will start putting up cables and main structures, said Zhang Ping, deputy manager of the bridge project. The bridge will be about 335 meters above the water’s surface. The six hours previously needed to drive between Lijiang and Panzhihua in Sichuan Province will be cut down to two.