The story appears on
Page A6
February 15, 2019
Free for subscribers
Broken hearts display a tribute to love
Who said Valentine’s Day should have been all about love and romance? For visitors to an exhibition featuring broken relationships, it meant bitter-sweet memories.
With a dominant hue of black, white and gray, the exhibition was held yesterday in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China’s Gansu Province, and featured around 20 items ranging from jewelry to sneakers and stones.
“Every item tells a love story, unique and irreplaceable,” said Jin Rui, who is in charge of the exhibition.
The items were donated by individuals from the province.
A ring in a red box attracted people’s attention. The donor who declined to be named wrote a note that read: “There were some pity and gratitude but no regrets in our two-year relationship. Thanks for your company.”
Lanzhou citizen Zhang Fan said: “Their stories make it easier for me to let go of unpleasant memories.”
The unusual exhibition was organized by a dozen university graduates under 24 years old in less than one month.
Jin’s intention is to encourage those who have broken up to let go of their past, those who are in love to cherish their relationships and those who are not yet in love to understand love better.
