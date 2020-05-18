The story appears on
May 18, 2020
Bus flips over, 6 die
A bus flipped over on Saturday, killing six people on board and injuring 20 others in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, authorities said.
The accident happened at 12:36pm when the vehicle flipped over after crashing into the central guardrail on the highway from Xichang to Chengdu, the Sichuan provincial public security department revealed. Among the 36 people on board, two were killed on the spot and four died in hospital.
