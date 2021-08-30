Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 30, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Bus safety upped

Source: Xinhua | 00:25 UTC+8 August 30, 2021 | Print Edition

Traffic management departments across China have been asked to intensify safety inspections on school buses as the fall semester approaches, the Ministry of Public Security said on Saturday.

Kindergartens, primary and middle schools, and enterprises that provide school transportation were urged to conduct safety checks on their vehicles under the supervision of local traffic management departments.

Targeting potential hazards concerning vehicles, drivers and driving routes, and illegal acts such as speeding and overloading, the safety inspections aimed to ban unqualified vehicles and personnel.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿