The story appears on
Page A6
August 30, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Bus safety upped
Traffic management departments across China have been asked to intensify safety inspections on school buses as the fall semester approaches, the Ministry of Public Security said on Saturday.
Kindergartens, primary and middle schools, and enterprises that provide school transportation were urged to conduct safety checks on their vehicles under the supervision of local traffic management departments.
Targeting potential hazards concerning vehicles, drivers and driving routes, and illegal acts such as speeding and overloading, the safety inspections aimed to ban unqualified vehicles and personnel.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.