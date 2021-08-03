COVID-19 containment precautions in schools

Home » Nation

Primary and middle school faculty and students in China can only return to school when their health conditions meet the requirements set for COVID-19 containment, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

A circular recently issued by the ministry and the National Health Commission has asked schools across the country to understand the arduous and long-term nature of epidemic prevention and control. Containment and monitoring measures should be enhanced, ventilation and disinfection ensured, and communication with communities and authorities established, according to the circular.