COVID-19 infections in Ruili jump to 12 with new cases

HEALTH authorities in China’s southwestern Yunnan Province yesterday reported six new COVID-19 cases in Ruili amid efforts to contain a fresh outbreak in the city bordering Myanmar.

Two of the six new patients and 10 of the 23 new asymptomatic patients in Ruili are Myanmar citizens, the Health Commission of Yunnan Province said in a statement. That brings the confirmed total in Ruili over the past two days to 12, including three Myanmar citizens.

Health authorities in Yunnan have yet to identify how the latest cluster started.

Ruili has completed collecting samples for nucleic acid testing across the city proper. According to the city government, a total of 309,448 samples had been collected by 8am yesterday since testing began in the early hours of Wednesday.

A total of 235,991 samples had been sent to labs by early yesterday, and the results of 105,530 samples had been made available.

A total of 1,320 close contacts of the confirmed or asymptomatic cases were traced yesterday and are under medical observation at eight quarantine hotels.

China has largely eradicated local transmission of coronavirus and takes strict measures whenever a new cluster emerges.

Home quarantine, restrictions on exiting the city, and mass testing started on Wednesday.

According to the city government yesterday, students and teachers are required to undergo home quarantine and classes will continue on online platforms.

The city’s stock of medical materials is sufficient, the government said, adding that a further 30 days’ worth of personal protective equipment including masks, protective suits and gloves will arrive before April 3.

The supply of daily necessities is also stable, said Gong Yunzun, the city’s Party chief. Seven large supermarkets in Ruili can meet the demand for the next two weeks and their stocks can be replenished within three days.

Gong said that home delivery services have been arranged for those under home quarantine in high-risk neighborhoods.

Other residents have been urged to stay at home.

Ruili is a key transit point for Yunnan, which has stepped up efforts to monitor its rugged 4,000km border with Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam for illegal immigration amid a wave of unauthorized crossings last year by those seeking a haven from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ruili rolled out similar COVID-19 curbs last year after imported infections from Myanmar were detected.

For all of China’s mainland, a total of 16 COVID-19 cases and 42 asymptomatic cases were reported on March 31, the National Health Commission said in a separate statement yesterday.