The story appears on
Page A10
July 22, 2020
Free for subscribers
COVID-19 victim gets new lungs
A COVID-19 patient who received a double-lung transplant was cured and became the world’s first to be discharged from a hospital yesterday in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province.
After months of treatment, the man surnamed Cui, 65, was discharged from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University.
“Your hard work is very much appreciated,” Cui told the medics yesterday.
The retired worker developed a fever on January 23 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on February 7. His nucleic acid test result turned negative following treatment but he suffered from irreversible pulmonary interstitial fibrosis and lung failure, with lung transplant surgery the only option, said Lin Huiqing, a senior thoracic surgeon with the hospital.
China is the first country in the world to conduct lung transplant surgery on coronavirus patients.
