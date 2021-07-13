The story appears on
Page A5
July 13, 2021
Free for subscribers
CPC pushes for better governance
China’s central authorities have released a plan on modernizing the system and capacity for primary-level governance.
The plan, issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, stresses upholding the full leadership of the Party over governance at primary level, and focuses on improving people’s well-being.
Measures should be adapted to local conditions and implemented step by step, while power should be delegated to primary-level governments and their burden should be reduced.
It calls for establishing in about five years a primary-level governance system led by Party organizations, with law-based duty performance by the government, cooperation from various organizations, and participation from the public. The model should combine self-governance, rule of law, and rule of virtue.
Within 10 years, modernization of the system and capacity for primary-level governance should be achieved, and benefits of primary-level governance with Chinese characteristics should be fully demonstrated.
