Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

March 18, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

CPC revises official selection regulation

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 March 18, 2019 | Print Edition

The Communist Party of China Central Committee has released a revised regulation on the selection and appointment of Party and government officials, according to a CPC Central Committee circular.

Calling it an important intra-Party regulation, the regulation underlined the need to uphold and strengthen overall Party leadership, adhere to putting political standards first, and absorb the achievements made on selection and appointment of officials since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

The regulation, which was revised to respond to new problems under new circumstances, is of great significance to foster a contingent of competent and professional officials who were loyal to the Party, had moral integrity and demonstrated a keen sense of responsibility, according to the circular.

The regulation also stressed institutionalized, standardized and scientific selection and appointment of officials, it said.

All Party committees should strictly implement the regulation, strengthen review and discipline supervision, and resolutely rectify the unhealthy trend of selecting officials. All departments in various regions should report important situations and recommendations during the implementation of the regulation to the CPC Central Committee in a timely manner, it said.

When selecting officials, priority should be given to those who have grassroots working experience, dare to take on responsibilities, and are adept at acting.

Efforts should be made to foster young and female officials and enable all officials to play their due role, it said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿