CPC revises official selection regulation

Home » Nation

The Communist Party of China Central Committee has released a revised regulation on the selection and appointment of Party and government officials, according to a CPC Central Committee circular.

Calling it an important intra-Party regulation, the regulation underlined the need to uphold and strengthen overall Party leadership, adhere to putting political standards first, and absorb the achievements made on selection and appointment of officials since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

The regulation, which was revised to respond to new problems under new circumstances, is of great significance to foster a contingent of competent and professional officials who were loyal to the Party, had moral integrity and demonstrated a keen sense of responsibility, according to the circular.

The regulation also stressed institutionalized, standardized and scientific selection and appointment of officials, it said.

All Party committees should strictly implement the regulation, strengthen review and discipline supervision, and resolutely rectify the unhealthy trend of selecting officials. All departments in various regions should report important situations and recommendations during the implementation of the regulation to the CPC Central Committee in a timely manner, it said.

When selecting officials, priority should be given to those who have grassroots working experience, dare to take on responsibilities, and are adept at acting.

Efforts should be made to foster young and female officials and enable all officials to play their due role, it said.