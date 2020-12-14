Call to curb Net habit in minors

Home » Nation

Chinese experts have called for efforts to reduce Internet addiction among minors, as a growing number of parents are concerned that their children spend too much time in front of digital screens.

China had a total of 175 million Internet users under the age of 18, which means 93.1 percent of Chinese minors have access to the Internet, according to a report on Internet use among minors for 2019.

Addressing the issue of excessive Internet use requires contributions from the government, companies, schools and families, said participants at a seminar held by the CyberSecurity Association of China and a research association for juvenile delinquency prevention.

Internet service providers should take more social responsibility to ensure the sustainable development of the industry as well as the healthy growth of the younger generation, said Zhao Hongzhi with the CSAC.

In October, China revised the Law on the Protection of Minors to strengthen the protection of minors in cyberspace, requiring Internet product and service providers not to offer minors products and services that induce addiction.

Song Wenzhen, an official with the National Working Committee on Children and Women under the State Council, recommended the approach to address Internet addiction.