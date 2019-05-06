The story appears on
May 6, 2019
Cameras snap leopards in forest park
Infrared cameras in a nature reserve in northwest China’s Gansu Province captured nearly 30 images of leopards from January to the end of April.
Researchers from Longdong University recently collected videos and photos caught by 30 infrared cameras they set up at the Ziwuling nature reserve.
“Based on the size, hair color and patterns of leopards in these images, we conclude that there are about 10 leopards roaming in an area of 120 kilometers in the reserve,” said Zhou Tianlin, head of Longdong University’s college of life science and technology.
Two adult leopards were caught walking together, which is quite rare as the big cat usually walks alone, he added.
Leopards are under China’s highest national-level protection and are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.
