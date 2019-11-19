Campus used as a ‘weapon factory’

Home » Nation

RIOTERS occupying the Hong Kong Polytechnic University were launching indiscriminate attacks with various lethal weapons, targeting not only policemen but also civilians, the Hong Kong police said yesterday.

Rioting occurred over the weekend at various locations around the PolyU campus in Kowloon, with rioters committing vandalism and arson extensively and hurling petrol bombs at the police intensively, Cheuk Hau-yip, Hong Kong police regional commander of Kowloon West, said.

After being occupied by the rioters for a week, the PolyU campus has been turned into a “weapon factory” to manufacture a large number of petrol bombs and make bombs from compressed gas, Cheuk said.

Photos and videos displayed at the briefing showed that the weapons used by the rioters have upgraded from bricks and miscellaneous objects to lethal ones such as gas canisters with nails attached to the surface, petrol bombs, bows and arrows, and corrosive liquids.

The rioters did not distinguish between the police and civilians when they were using these weapons, Cheuk said, adding that they threw hard objects and petrol bombs and used bows and arrows to intimidate civilians.

The rioters were “almost out of control” and launched attacks against civilians in different parts of Hong Kong, including throwing petrol bombs from height and using so-called “lynching” against those who volunteered to clear the road barricades and restore order, said Kwok Ka-chuen, chief superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch.

Seven police officers were injured during the weekend, sending the total number of officers injured in the months-long violence to over 450, Kwok said.