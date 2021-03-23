Advanced Search

Canada admonished

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 March 23, 2021 | Print Edition

China yesterday voiced firm opposition to Canada’s gross interference in its judicial sovereignty by pointing fingers at the closed-door trials of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said that Kovrig and Spavor were suspected of endangering China’s national security, and that the cases involved state secrets. China’s decision to hold the trial behind closed doors is irreproachable, she said. The Second Intermediate People’s Court in Beijing held a trial for Kovrig’s case yesterday, with the verdict coming later.

