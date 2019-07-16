The story appears on
July 16, 2019
Canadian detained in drug case
CHINA said yesterday the public security authority in eastern Shandong Province recently uncovered a drug case involving foreign students, including a Canadian citizen.
“The case is now under investigation,” foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press briefing.
The public security authority has made consular notifications to the embassies of countries involved, and will arrange a consular visit.
The rights and interests of those concerned are lawfully protected, said the spokesperson.
Geng said that the latest case had no link with another drug bust last week on the local branch of a language school in Jiangsu Province, involving seven foreign teachers and nine foreign students. Convictions can attract long prison sentences or even the death penalty.
