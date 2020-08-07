Canadian gets death penalty in drug case

Home » Nation

CANADIAN national Chui Wai Hung was sentenced to death yesterday after he was found guilty of manufacturing drugs, said the Intermediate People’s Court of Guangzhou in Guangdong Province.

All of his personal assets will also be confiscated, according to the first-instance judgment issued by the court.

Another defendant in the case, Chinese national Wen Guanxiong, was also convicted. Wen was given a life sentence, deprived of his political rights for life, and had all of his personal assets confiscated.

The brief court statement gave no details but local media said Chui had bought raw materials and tools for drug production in October 2016 and worked with Wen to make ketamine. The drugs were made in Wen’s home and stored in Chui’s residence in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district, with public security officers seizing over 120 kilograms of ketamine from the pair.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said there was no connection between Chui’s sentencing and current China-Canada relations.

“I would like to stress that China’s judicial authorities handle the relevant case independently in strict accordance with Chinese law and legal procedures,” Wang said. “This case should not inflict any impact on China-Canada relations.”

“Death sentences for drug-related crimes that are extremely dangerous will help deter and prevent such crimes,” Wang said. “China’s judicial authorities handle cases involving criminals of different nationalities in accordance with law.”