September 11, 2019
Car yards to help streamline paperwork
Motor vehicle retailers will be allowed to provide license plate number selection and car registration services, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.
The measure, which will be piloted in some big and medium-sized cities including Beijing, Shanghai and provincial capitals from next Friday, will be extended across the country by the end of this year, said Li Jiangping, an official of the ministry.
It is part of a reform to facilitate car registration, which will enable car buyers to choose license plate numbers and receive their vehicle licenses directly after purchasing.
Currently, people need to register new cars at a vehicle administration office.
