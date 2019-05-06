Card payment soars

Home » Nation

CHINESE card payment giant China UnionPay said transactions surged during the four-day May Day holiday.

Total transactions through the China UnionPay network soared to 1.29 trillion yuan (US$192 billion) between May 1-4, up 42 percent on a daily basis from last year’s holiday, the Shanghai-based agency said.

The average daily spending on travel agencies and tickets for large scenic spots surged nearly 60 percent year on year, while spending on hotels and restaurants increased by more than 30 percent and 20 percent respectively.