Cargo craft docks with core module of space station

Home » Nation

CHINA sent the cargo craft Tianzhou-2 into space on Saturday, and it successfully docked with the space station core module Tianhe early yesterday to deliver supplies, equipment and propellant.

The Long March-7 Y3 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-2, blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan island at 8:55pm on Saturday, the China Manned Space Agency said.

After 604 seconds, Tianzhou-2 separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. At 9:17pm on Saturday, the solar panels of Tianzhou-2 unfolded and began working properly.

At 5:01am yesterday, Tianzhou-2 and Tianhe completed computer-orchestrated rendezvous and docking.

The whole process took approximately eight hours.

Combined with Tianhe, Tianzhou-2 will replenish Tianhe’s propellant and help test equipment for space application projects.

China launched its space station core module Tianhe on April 29. The country plans to complete the verification of key technologies and the in-orbit construction of the space station through multiple launches within two years.

Saturday’s launch was the first time that the space station cargo transportation system, composed of the Tianzhou spacecraft and Long March-7 rockets, was put into use.

Measuring 10.6 meters in length and with a maximum diameter of 3.35 meters, the Tianzhou-2 cargo ship has a maximum takeoff weight of 13.5 tons and carries 6.8 tons of goods and materials.

More than 160 large and small packages, including supplies for astronauts and space-science equipment, and 2 tons of propellant for Tianhe have been loaded into the cargo freighter, according to the China Academy of Space Technology.

Lei Jianyu, a designer of Tianzhou-2 at the CAST, said that only two types of cargo spaceships currently in service globally have a maximum carrying capacity of more than 5 tons. “China’s Tianzhou is one of them, and is at the world-leading level.”

As the ancient Chinese said, to carry out an important task, supplies like rations and forage should go ahead of troops and horses. “We will transport support materials, necessary spare parts and equipment first, and then our crew,” said CMSA Director Hao Chun.

Following Tianzhou-2’s docking with Tianhe, the Shenzhou-12 crewed spaceship will enter its countdown preparations for launch.

Three astronauts aboard Shenzhou-12, who will stay in orbit for three months, will unpack the goods stowed inside Tianzhou-2 to obtain their living and working materials. In addition to supplies for three astronauts, the gear delivered by Tianzhou-2 includes two spacesuits for extra-vehicular activities, each weighing more than 100kg.

Life support system

Tianzhou-2 also sends spare parts for a life support system. The system, which is necessary for astronauts to stay on the moon or explore deeper space, is installed in the Tianhe core module. It is the first such installation in a Chinese spacecraft.

Tianzhou-2 also delivers space food, dubbed “space deliveries” by Chinese engineers, including many traditional Chinese dishes.

From staple foods to non-staples, from meat to vegetables, the menu design is of high quality and appetizing for astronauts. Famous stir-fried Chinese dishes like fish-flavored shredded pork and Kung Pao chicken are both on the menu.

The cargo craft will operate in orbit for one year. Its power supply capacity is not less than 2,700 watts. It can also carry out multiple in-orbit refueling missions.

Tianzhou-2, storing waste and human excrement, will eventually depart from orbit and burn up on reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

According to the CMSA, the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft and the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship will be launched later this year to dock with Tianhe, and another three astronauts will then begin their six-month stay in orbit.

After the five launch missions this year, China plans to have six more missions, including the launch of the Wentian and Mengtian lab modules, two cargo spacecraft and two crewed spaceships, for 2022 to complete the construction of the space station.

“China plans to build the space station into a state-level space lab supporting long astronaut stays and large-scale scientific, technological and application experiments,” said Zhou Jianping, chief designer of China’s manned space program.

In April 2017, Tianzhou-1, China’s first cargo spacecraft, successfully conducted automated docking with the orbiting Tiangong-2 space lab, and then carried out the first in-orbit refueling. Another two dockings and two further refuelings were later completed.

In Tianzhou-2, the movement sequence has been programmed in an autonomous rendezvous and docking system in advance, saving the time for inputting the instructions and transmitting them from the ground to the space.