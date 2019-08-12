Cathay complies with China aviation demands

Home » Nation

CATHAY Pacific said on Saturday it will comply with new rules set out by Civil Aviation Administration of China, banning staff involved in illegal demonstrations, riot activities and other offensive and aggressive behavior from working on flights to the mainland or through its airspace.

The Hong Kong carrier also confirmed it had suspended a pilot charged with rioting and fired two ground staff members for misconduct related to the protest movement.

China’s aviation regulator on Friday had ordered the airline to hand over identifying information for staff on mainland-bound flights starting yesterday. It warned that staff deemed to support Hong Kong’s illegal protests will be banned from flights landing in the mainland or traveling through its airspace. CEO Rupert Hogg said in a message to employees that the carrier was obliged to comply with the new rules.

“Cathay Pacific Group’s operations in the mainland are key to our business. In addition to flying in and out of the mainland, a large number of our routes both to Europe and to the USA also fly through mainland airspace,” Hogg wrote.

“We are therefore legally required to follow CAAC regulations and, as is the case with any notices issued by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction over us, we must and will comply.”