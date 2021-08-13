‘Cave couple’ now helping to protect ancient past

Home » Nation

What is it like to live in a cave once inhabited by ancient civilizations? Zhang Youbin and his wife have the answer.

Squatting on the ground, using a lighter to ignite a pile of leaves, 44-year-old Zhang is ready to fix lunch in the cave, which is not very big and is located deep in mountains, about a two-hour drive from the nearby Zhenfeng County, southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

Zhang is from a village in Zhenfeng County. The local government entrusted Zhang and his wife with the care of the ancient Hongyan cliff paintings, which decorate the cave, six years ago.

The cliff paintings, first noticed in 1991, have a history of more than 6,000 years, according to Li Wenxin, the director of the county’s heritage administration. In 2015, the area was listed as a provincial-level protection site.

The paintings cover a cliff area of 110 meters in width and 0.5 to 20 meters in height. Most patterns have become blurred over the years. Those still recognizable show cows, palm prints, pigs and people.

Ornamental value

“It is suspected that the paint is cinnabar,” Li said, adding that the paintings are very specific and thus have certain artistic and ornamental value. “And in particular the porcine patterns, which were first found in the surrounding areas along the Beipan River, indicating high research value.”

In 2015, the couple settled there to protect the paintings.

The road leading to the site was extremely narrow and dangerous in some sections. Visitors needed to lean tightly into the cliff to pass them. “A journalist once fell from the cliff on his way back, and was severely injured,” Zhang said.

Zhang was thus determined to widen the road. It took him two months to dig using hoes and build the roadbed with stones. “The road is now much easier for people to walk on,” he said.

The couple’s principal responsibility is preventing those without authorization from entering the protected area in case the paintings are damaged. “My wife and I take turns guarding the paintings every day, rain or shine.”

To save their commuting time, the couple established a temporary home in a cave near the paintings. They have some daily necessities in the cave, including a bottle of insecticide, two pots, a chopping board, a kitchen knife, and a simple bed made of thin wooden planks.