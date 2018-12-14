The story appears on
December 14, 2018
Ceremonies across nation touch the hearts of people
MUSEUMS across China commemorated the Massacre with memorial services, lectures and exhibitions.
In Shenyang, capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, more than 200 representatives from all walks of life gathered in front of the 9.18 Historical Museum to mourn.
Inside, people lit candles and prayed before a pyramid-shaped memorial, while elementary pupils recited poems commemorating the victims.
“I am touched by the activities, and I hope more people can know this part of history,” said 6-grader Fu Sihan. In Beijing, people dressed in black gathered in the square outside the Museum of the War of Chinese People’s Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.
After singing the national anthem with white chrysanthemums in their hands, the crowd stood in a silent tribute and then entered the museum to present the flowers to the deceased.
The museum also features a traditional Chinese painting exhibition by He Baosen depicting the war.
