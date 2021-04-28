The story appears on
Page A8
April 28, 2021
Chances of surviving tumors 40%
The five-year survival rate for people diagnosed with malignant tumors in China has increased to over 40 percent, up from 30.9 percent 10 years ago, according to a senior health official.
The rise has been attributed to the improvement of medical care quality and diagnosis and treatment capabilities, Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of the Medical Administration of the National Health Commission, said yesterday.
China saw more anti-tumor drugs approved for use in hospitals last year, with their prices lowered, said a health expert citing statistics from the National Anti-Tumor Drug Surveillance System.
