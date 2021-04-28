Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

April 28, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Chances of surviving tumors 40%

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 28, 2021 | Print Edition

The five-year survival rate for people diagnosed with malignant tumors in China has increased to over 40 percent, up from 30.9 percent 10 years ago, according to a senior health official.

The rise has been attributed to the improvement of medical care quality and diagnosis and treatment capabilities, Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of the Medical Administration of the National Health Commission, said yesterday.

China saw more anti-tumor drugs approved for use in hospitals last year, with their prices lowered, said a health expert citing statistics from the National Anti-Tumor Drug Surveillance System.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿