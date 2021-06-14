Advanced Search

June 14, 2021

Chemical leak kills 8 in Guiyang

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 14, 2021 | Print Edition

EIGHT people died and three others were injured in a chemical leak in Guiyang, capital of southwest China’s Guizhou Province, local authorities said on Saturday.

Police in Guiyang received a report at 12:12am on Saturday that some people had passed out near a chemical company.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a leak of methyl formate happened while workers of the company were unloading the chemical from a vehicle with a Hubei Province license plate.

Eight people have been confirmed dead. The three injured are receiving treatment in hospital. Further investigation of the accident is under way.

