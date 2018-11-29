Chemical truck explodes as it enters factory

Home » Nation

The death toll from a chemical truck explosion in north China’s Hebei Province has climbed to 23 after another body was found during rescue work.

A truck carrying combustible chemicals exploded in Qiaodong District in the city of Zhangjiakou early yesterday morning, causing a series of blasts in nearby vehicles.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a work team to the site to guide rescue work, while the local government is verifying the identities of the victims.

The injured have been sent to local hospitals for treatment.

According to a preliminary investigation, the truck carrying acetylene exploded when entering Haipo’er New Energy Technology Co, near Hebei Shenghua Chemical Industry, a large chemical enterprise.

The blast ignited 38 trucks and 12 cars nearby.

The blasts and fire also damaged a high-voltage power line, leading to a power outage at four communication base stations and several companies including Haipo’er New Energy Technology.

Rescue work and further investigation are under way.