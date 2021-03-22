The story appears on
March 22, 2021
Cherries are better with Ultraviolet C
Chinese researchers have found how Ultraviolet C light treatment can boost the nutritional value of sweet cherries.
UVC radiation, present in sunlight, has a shorter wavelength than ultraviolet A or B light. The radiation is completely absorbed by the ozone layer and Earth’s atmosphere.
Artificial UVC light has been used for years to control postharvest diseases as it can effectively sanitize surfaces. UVC treatment can also delay the ripening process and extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables.
In a new study, researchers from Zhengzhou Fruit Research Institute treated sweet cherries with UVC, finding that the nutritional contents of flavonoids and anthocyanins increased during storage following the treatment. They also found that the UVC treatment increased some enzyme activities and gene expression of the phenylpropanoid pathway through which flavonoids and anthocyanins are synthesized.
The findings were published in the journal Postharvest Biology and Technology. The study contributes to illustrating the molecular mechanism of flavonoids and anthocyanins biosynthesis under UVC irradiation in sweet cherries and provides a theoretical basis for the postharvest handling of fruits.
