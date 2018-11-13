The story appears on
November 13, 2018
China, Fiji sign agreement to cooperate on BRI
CHINA and Fiji signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday on cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.
The initiative, which was proposed by China in 2013 with the aim of building a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes of the Silk Road.
Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo said the Belt and Road, which refers the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, would bring opportunities and fruitful results to the whole world. As an important nation in the South Pacific region, Fiji is located on the natural extension of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.
The signing of the MOU will not only promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, but also mark a new chapter in the relations between the two countries, Qian said.
The ambassador said China is willing to work together with Fiji to strengthen the alignment of the respective development strategies, bring more benefits to the peoples of the two countries and make positive contributions to regional prosperity and development.
Yogesh Karan, Fiji’s permanent secretary for the office of the prime minister, praised China for being the island nation’s good friend and good partner.
Fiji highly appreciates and supports the BRI, and will actively participate in the development of the BRI in a bid to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, he said.
The two countries will act according to the principle of wide consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. And both sides will promote the building of a community of shared future for mankind.
Meanwhile, the two sides also inked an agreement on economic and technical cooperation in providing gratuitous aid between the two governments.
