China, India to disengage their forces

CHINESE and Indian military commanders have agreed to disengage their forces on the border, both countries said yesterday.

The commanders reached the agreement on Monday in their first meeting since the June 15 confrontation in the Galwan Valley region, the countries said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian yesterday confirmed that Chinese and Indian military commanders held a meeting on June 22. The meeting shows that China and India are willing to resolve differences, handle the situation and de-escalate tension through dialogue and consultation, Zhao said.

The Press Trust of India said the meeting was between Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the Tibet Military District.

“On the basis of the consensus reached at the first military chiefs’ meeting, the two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on prominent issues in the status quo of control and management in border areas and agreed to take necessary measures to cool down the situation,” Zhao noted.

The first meeting took place on June 6. China and India also agreed to maintain communication and work together to promote peace in the border areas, he added.

The Indian army said in a statement that “commander-level talks ... were held at Moldo in (a) cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. There was mutual consensus to disengage.”

Zhao denied speculation by an Indian government minister that 40 Chinese troops had died in the June 15 clash.

“I can tell you responsibly that it is false information,” he said at a daily briefing.

India has said that 20 of its soldiers died. China has not released information on casualties on its side.

Soldiers brawled with clubs, rocks and their fists in the thin air at 4,270 meters above sea level, but no shots were fired, Indian officials have said. The soldiers carry firearms but are not allowed to use them under a previous agreement in the border dispute.

Indian security officials have said the fatalities were caused by severe injuries and exposure to subfreezing temperatures.