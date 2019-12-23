China, Japan, ROK to promote RCEP

Home » Nation

TRADE ministers from China, Japan and the Republic of Korea gathered in Beijing yesterday for a 12th round of trilateral minister-level talks.

The three parties exchanged in-depth sights in multiple fields including regional economic integration, e-commerce, connectivity and energy cooperation, and a “broad consensus” has been reached, according to an online statement by the Ministry of Commerce.

As the major economies in East Asia and the world, the three parties must jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism, further promote the level of trade and investment cooperation, and contribute to regional, world peace, stability, and prosperity, said Zhong Shan, Minister of Commerce.

The three parties will actively promote the signing of the regional comprehensive economic partnership agreement on schedule in 2020, and jointly accelerate the negotiation of the China-Japan-ROK Free Trade Agreement on this basis, the statement said.

It said the three parties will continue to strengthen economic and trade cooperation under frameworks such as APEC to jointly maintain the multilateral trading system centered on the WTO, and promote economic transformation towards a more open, inclusive, balanced, and win-win direction.

The Chinese side proposed strengthening cooperation such as interconnection. The proposal received positive responses from Japan and the ROK.

Additionally, China is willing to strengthen cooperation on e-commerce, energy, and aging issues raised by Japan and South Korea, said the statement.

Prior to the meeting, Zhong met with the trade ministers of Japan and the ROK.