China: No restrictions on mask exports

CHINA has never imposed any restrictions on the export of masks and related raw materials, a commerce ministry official said yesterday.

As a major producer of masks, China has been providing protective products to the global market for years. Over 70 percent of the country’s annual mask output is for export, Li Xingqian, director of the Department of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Commerce, told an online press conference.

The ministry has not imposed an export ban on masks or related raw materials since the coronavirus outbreak. But domestic demand remains high, with prevention and control at a critical stage, he said.

Noting that many countries had offered aid to China in its epidemic battle, Li said that China is willing to offer medical supplies, including masks, within its capacity to other countries.

(Xinhua)