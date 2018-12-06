China, Portugal vow to push forward B&R construction

Home » Nation

CHINA and Portugal pledged yesterday to jointly push forward the construction of the Belt and Road to strengthen Asia-Europe connectivity and boost global trade.

The consensus was reached during a meeting between visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon.

The two governments signed a memorandum of understanding on jointly advancing the construction of the Belt and Road after the meeting, which was witnessed by the two leaders.

On Tuesday, Xi held talks with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

They agreed to take the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year as a new historical starting point, to promote the friendly cooperation to score more progress and open up a new chapter in the development of China-Portugal relations.

Xi said the two countries enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges, adding that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 39 years ago, China and Portugal have always witnessed win-win cooperation with mutual understanding, respect and trust. The bilateral ties stood the test of changes in the international landscape and have been developing in a healthy and stable way.

Quoting an ancient Chinese saying “A partnership forged with the right approach defies geographical distance; it is thicker than glue and stronger than metal and stone,” Xi said China and Portugal are such kind of good friends and partners who are getting along with each other.

Xi also laid a wreath at the tomb of famous Portuguese poet Luis de Camoes inside the Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon.

On Tuesday evening, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan, together with the Portuguese president, also visited a cultural relics exhibition of the Forbidden City and the Maritime Silk Road, which was temporarily showcased in a Portuguese museum.