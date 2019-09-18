China, Russia cooperate on science, technology

Home » Nation

CHINA and Russia yesterday agreed in Moscow to strengthen cooperation in scientific and technological innovation.

The agreement was made when Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, co-chaired the 24th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government.

Li called on the two sides to harness their complementary advantages, fully tap cooperation potential in such areas as basic research, applied research as well as the application of scientific and technological achievements in production.

For his part, Medvedev also expressed his willingness to reinforce cooperation with China in high-tech fields.

In face of increasing instability and rising protectionism, Russia stands ready to deepen strategic communication and practical cooperation with China, and expand cooperation in high-tech fields such as artificial intelligence and robotics while developing cooperation in such traditional sectors as energy, said the Russian prime minister.

China and Russia have designated the years of 2020 and 2021 “Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation” in each other’s country.

Later in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said that the two countries are working on a joint project to create a low-orbit satellite constellation for distributing high-speed internet, Sputnik News reported.

“We are planning an interesting project on a low-orbit satellite constellation for the distribution of high-speed Internet. We have already begun to work on this project,” Akimov told reporters.

Akimov added that Moscow and Beijing will sign a concrete agreement in 2019 on the deployment of ground stations as part of Russia’s Glonass and China’s Baidu satellite navigation networks.

Also, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova have agreed to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.