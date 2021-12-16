China, Russia reject Western interference

Home » Nation

China and Russia should stand firm in rejecting Western interference and defending each other’s security interests, presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin agreed in a video call yesterday.

“At present, certain international forces under the guise of ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’ are interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia, and brutally trampling on international law and recognized norms of international relations,” Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying.

“China and Russia should increase their joint efforts to more effectively safeguard the security interests of both parties,” Xi said.

“China-Russia relations have withstood all kinds of stern tests, and are showing new dynamism and vitality.”

China is willing to step up cooperation with Russia to improve global governance and advance the global development cause, Xi said.

Referring to the Global Development Initiative he proposed at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Xi said it is a public good focusing on addressing market challenges faced by the world, especially emerging markets and developing countries.

The initiative also aims to boost the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Xi added.

Xi also called for efforts to boost energy cooperation between the two countries. China and Russia should step up cooperation in new energy while consolidating traditional energy cooperation.

The two sides should advance a series of cooperation in nuclear energy and explore further cooperation in renewable energy and other fields, Xi said.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the pair also expressed their “negative view” of the creation of new military alliances such as the AUKUS partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States and the Indo-Pacific “Quad” of Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

“A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based, among other things, on such principles as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for each other’s interests,” Putin said.

He said he looked forward to meeting Xi at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February and denounced the diplomatic boycott.

“In February, we will finally be able to meet in person in Beijing,” Putin said in a national television broadcast of the conversation after he said he would attend the Games, calling Xi his “dear friend.”

“I would like to note that we invariably support each other on issues of international sports cooperation, including rejection of any attempts to politicize sports and the Olympic movement,” Putin said.

The Russian leader said bilateral trade was up 31 percent in the first 11 months of this year to US$123 billion, and the two countries aimed to exceed US$200 billion in the near future. He said China was becoming an international center for the production of Russia’s Sputnik and Sputnik Light vaccines against COVID-19, with contracts signed with six manufacturers to make more than 150 million doses.