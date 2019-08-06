China: US accusations over imports groundless

Home » Nation

IN response to US accusations that China lacks concrete action in purchasing US agricultural products, an official with the country’s top economic planning agency said “such accusations are groundless.”

Cong Liang, secretary-general of the National Development and Reform Commission, made the remarks to reporters yesterday.

China has actively displayed sincerity in cooperation and made good progress in purchasing US agricultural products after the Osaka meeting between the two heads of state, Cong said.

From the conclusion of the Osaka meeting to the end of July, a total of 2.27 million tons of US soybeans were newly shipped to China, and another 2 million tons of soybeans are expected to be loaded in August, said Cong.

Of the 14 million tons of US soybeans agreed to by enterprises of both countries, only 300,000 tons are left to be loaded in September, Cong added.

Since July 19, Chinese companies have made inquiries about purchasing US soybeans, sorghum, wheat, corn, cotton, dairy products, hay, ethyl alcohol, soybean oil, wine, beer, fresh and processed fruits and other agricultural products.

By the evening of August 2, a number of deals had been concluded, including 130,000 tons of soybeans, 120,000 tons of sorghum, 60,000 tons of wheat and 40,000 tons of pork and pork products, Cong said.

“China and the United States are highly complementary in the agricultural sector and the trade of agricultural products is in line with the mutual interests of both sides,” said Cong.

Cong said the reason that some US products, including ethyl alcohol and corn, failed to clinch a deal in the Chinese market is because their prices are less competitive.

“We hope the United States will do more to clear obstacles and create conditions for China’s purchase of US agricultural products,” said Cong.