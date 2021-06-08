China aims to vaccinate 70% population by year end

Home » Nation

At least 70 percent of the target population in China is expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year, according to an official of the National Health Commission.

Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the NHC, said that the locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported recently suggest that the epidemic prevention and control situation remains grim.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported five new locally transmitted cases, all in Guangdong Province.

Calling on the public not to hesitate about vaccination, Zeng said joint efforts should be made to build the “Great Wall of Immunization.”

Over 777 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Sunday, NHC figures showed. The oldest vaccine recipients in China’s vaccination campaign, open to people aged over 18, are more than 100 years old, according to Zeng.

Experts have already debated the safety and effectiveness of inoculating people aged 3 to 17, Zeng noted, saying that following approval by authorities, vaccination will be open to people in this age group according to the needs.

He said China has witnessed 21 COVID-19 vaccines enter clinical trials. So far, four COVID-19 vaccines have been granted conditional marketing approval and three have been authorized for emergency use within the country.

A total of eight COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for Phase 3 clinical trial overseas, and one messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine met the ethical requirements for Phase 3 clinical trial overseas, Zeng said.

Clinical trials of China-developed nasal spray and inhaled COVID-19 vaccines are also underway, he added.

The nasal spray has been selected as one of China’s vaccine technologies to combat COVID-19 in the beginning. Medical experts will study the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines after collecting clinical trial data, Zeng said.