China and Poland set up joint AI laboratory

Home » Nation

Scientists from China and Poland have developed a joint laboratory for artificial intelligence research.

The Shanghai-Warsaw AI Scientific Joint Lab was unveiled yesterday at the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Resources Center in Xuhui District.

The lab is a joint project by the center, the Shanghai R&D Public Service Platform and the Institute of Computer Science at Warsaw University of Technology.

The lab will focus on combining big data and artificial intelligence and produce high-quality data analysis for industrial purposes.

The laboratory is intended to leverage the advantages of both countries, according to the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Resources Center.

China has a large potential market for artificial intelligence solutions and favorable policies to support innovation. Poland has an advanced technology sector, and the Warsaw University of Technology is a leading innovation hub.

Robert Nowak, director of the department of artificial intelligence at Warsaw University of Technology, has been recruited as an expert for the newly opened lab.

Nowak said he was greatly impressed by Shanghai’s strategy to create a highland for artificial intelligence as well as its development in advancing technology.

As an expert on bioinformatics, artificial intelligence as well as machine learning, he expressed eagerness to share his knowledge and seek breakthroughs with Chinese counterparts.

In a report released at last year’s Pujiang Innovation Forum, Shanghai was named as the most attractive Chinese city among global scientists due to its leading innovation institutes, high-end facilities and rich job opportunities.