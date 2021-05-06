Advanced Search

May 6, 2021

China assistance to India

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 6, 2021 | Print Edition

CHINA has provided most oxygen concentrators to India, and keeps producing oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment for India, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Since April, China has supplied more than 5,000 ventilators, 21,569 oxygen generators, over 21.48 million masks and around 3,800 tons of medicines to India, according to statistics of the General Administration of Customs of China, Sun said.

Chinese companies have been accelerating production of at least 40,000 oxygen generators for India, and are working at a fast pace to deliver as soon as possible, the Chinese ambassador said.

