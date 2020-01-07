China blames US for Middle East tension

Home » Nation

CHINA criticized the United States for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its use of force in the standoff between Washington and Tehran.

“Power politics are neither popular nor sustainable,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said yesterday. “The US’s risky military behavior in recent days goes against the basic norms of international relations.”

“We call on the US not to abuse its force, and appeal to relevant parties to exercise restraint to avoid the situation worsening,” he said, adding that China is “highly concerned” about the standoff between Iran and the United States.

China also criticized the United States for threatening sanctions against Iraq. “China has consistently opposed the wanton use or threat of use of sanctions,” Geng said. “We wish that relevant countries, particularly major countries outside the region, can do more to promote the Middle East region’s peace and security, and avoid taking actions that escalate regional tensions.”