China can work with SK on environment

CHINA is willing to work with South Korea on improving the environmental quality and seeking solutions to haze, a foreign ministry spokesman said yesterday.

Recently some South Korean media have reported that the poor air quality in South Korea was because about 3.6 million local families used boilers, so the haze should not be blamed on China.

In response, spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing that the South Korean media reports were rational and objective, and China’s environmental protection authorities and experts have given professional and detailed explanations on whether air pollution in China would affect South Korea.

He said China-South Korea environmental cooperation has always been an important part of bilateral cooperation, and both countries had in-depth exchanges on strengthening air pollution prevention and promoting the construction of a bilateral environmental cooperation center.

“The Chinese side will speed up the control of its air pollution. Meanwhile, China stands ready to enhance exchanges and cooperation with South Korea and make joint contributions to improving the environmental quality in both countries and promoting regional and global sustainable development,” he said.

Also yesterday, China urged the United States to properly handle Taiwan-related issues to avoid damaging China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

On Sunday, the US sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait.

“China has closely followed the passing of US warships through the Taiwan Strait and monitored the whole process,” said Geng, adding that China has lodged stern representations with the US.

“We urge the US to observe the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques, and properly handle Taiwan-related issues so as to avoid undermining China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Geng said.