China denies ‘semi-forced’ shots claim

A Chinese mainland spokesperson yesterday rebuked Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party for saying Taiwan businessmen on the mainland are being “semi-forced” to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

“It should be emphasized that vaccination on the mainland is carried out entirely on the premise of voluntary application and informed consent.

The so-called semi-forced inoculation claim made by some politicians and media outlets in the island is totally malicious disinformation,” said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

An informed consent form is required for all vaccinations, and every Taiwan compatriot who receives the vaccination will fill in the form to express their personal wishes beforehand, Zhu stressed.

Noting that the vaccination campaign is being carried out in an orderly manner across the mainland, the spokesperson said proper arrangements will be made for all eligible people. That includes Taiwan compatriots.

Since Beijing started administering COVID-19 vaccines among key groups with higher infection risks on January 1, over 1.9 million people have received the first shot, she said.