China files complaints over US expulsions

CHINA says it has lodged “solemn representations with the US” after the country expelled two Chinese embassy officials, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing yesterday.

The two officials are accused of driving onto a US military base in September, according to news reports.

“The accusation made by the US against the Chinese personnel is seriously contrary to the facts. China has lodged solemn representations with the US over this issue,” Geng said.

“We strongly urge the US to correct its mistakes, revoke the relevant decisions and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese diplomats under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” Geng added, referring to an international treaty on diplomatic privileges.

Geng stressed that “we remind the US side that it’s based on mutual basis that to provide convenience and security of work for diplomatic personnel between countries in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”