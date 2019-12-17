The story appears on
Page A3
December 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
China files complaints over US expulsions
CHINA says it has lodged “solemn representations with the US” after the country expelled two Chinese embassy officials, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing yesterday.
The two officials are accused of driving onto a US military base in September, according to news reports.
“The accusation made by the US against the Chinese personnel is seriously contrary to the facts. China has lodged solemn representations with the US over this issue,” Geng said.
“We strongly urge the US to correct its mistakes, revoke the relevant decisions and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese diplomats under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” Geng added, referring to an international treaty on diplomatic privileges.
Geng stressed that “we remind the US side that it’s based on mutual basis that to provide convenience and security of work for diplomatic personnel between countries in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.