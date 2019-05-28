China flays reports of US-Taiwan contacts

Home » Nation

CHINA voiced its firm opposition to official contact between the United States and Taiwan “in any form” and “under any excuse.”

“China is strongly dissatisfied with and resolutely opposed to it,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said yesterday.

Taiwan claimed that US National Security Advisor John Bolton had recently held talks with his Taiwan “counterpart.” Lu said the US government has clearly recognized the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and promised it will only maintain unofficial contacts with Taiwan. So Bolton and David Lee can’t be “counterparts.”

The one-China principle constitutes the political foundation of Sino-US relations, Lu said. “We are also firmly opposed to any attempt to create ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan.’ Our position is clear and steadfast.”

“We once again urge the US side to adhere to the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between the two countries, stop official contact or substantively upgrading relations with Taiwan, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues to avoid negative influence on Sino-US relations and the two countries’ cooperation in major areas,” he said.